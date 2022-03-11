Japan to talk with S. Korea's incoming gov't on UNESCO heritage issue: minister

"(We) will have discussions with related countries, including South Korea, in a cool-headed and courteous manner so that the great value of the Sado mine as a cultural heritage can be evaluated by UNESCO," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press briefing in response to a question on whether the upcoming change of government in South Korea would have an impact on Tokyo's efforts. Yoon was elected earlier this week, and he is slated to take office in May.