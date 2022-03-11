Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(3rd LD) N.K. leader visits satellite launch test site capable of ICBM launches
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the country's satellite test site on the west coast and called for its modernization, Pyongyang's state media said Friday.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced his visit to the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, as Seoul and Washington jointly concluded Pyongyang's recent purported "reconnaissance satellite" development tests were those of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.
------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says satellite development aimed at monitoring U.S. military, its 'vassal forces'
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the country's space agency, and said the recent development of a reconnaissance satellite is aimed at collecting information on the U.S. military in the region and its "vassal forces," Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.
On Saturday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile in a second such test in less than a week that Pyongyang claimed was for developing a reconnaissance satellite.
------------
UNICEF distributing humanitarian aid in N. Korea after quarantine release
SEOUL -- The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Tuesday it was distributing humanitarian supplies to health facilities in North Korea after their release from the reclusive country's quarantine measures against COVID-19.
The first batch of nutrition supplies for North Korea was released from months of quarantine at the western port of Nampo, following the reopening of its western sea routes in October last year, according to the agency's recent report.
------------
N.K. leadership to decide time for satellite launch: pro-N.K. paper
SEOUL -- North Korea will launch a rocket carrying satellite at a "time and place" as determined by its leadership, a pro-North Korea newspaper said Monday with regard to the secretive nation's stated development of a "reconnaissance satellite."
On Saturday, the North fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea, which its state media described as "another important test" for the satellite program.
(END)