Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea seen preparing for another imminent ICBM system test: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have detected signs that North Korea is preparing to conduct another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system test as early as this week, informed sources here said Monday.
Such indications emerged after Seoul and Washington accused Pyongyang on Friday of having tested a new ICBM system on Feb. 27 and March 5 ahead of a full-range ICBM test.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Gov't to begin vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 in late March
SEOUL -- The government will begin vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 late this month, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday.
The safety of COVID-19 vaccines for children has been sufficiently proven abroad while COVID-19 patients aged 11 or under have surpassed 15 percent of all cases in the country, Jeon said during a COVID-19 response meeting.
-----------------
Yoon to meet pandemic-hit small merchants in first outreach since election
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will visit a traditional market Monday to meet with pandemic-hit small merchants in his first public outreach since his election, his spokesperson said.
Yoon will return to the market he visited last November during the presidential campaign to keep his promise to the merchants there to visit them again after his election, the spokesperson, Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the main opposition People Power Party, said during a press briefing.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon's spokesperson denies report on PM's retention
SEOUL -- A spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol denied a news report Monday that Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum is being considered for retention in the incoming government.
The Chosun Ilbo newspaper carried the report earlier in the day, saying retaining Kim would avoid political wrangling during the parliamentary confirmation process for a new prime minister and demonstrate a commitment to working together with the opposition party.
-----------------
Yoon to recommence operation of special inspector
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to appoint a special inspector charged with preventing corruption involving top officials and presidential relatives after the position was left vacant in the current Moon Jae-in administration.
The position was first introduced in 2014 under the Park Geun-hye administration, but it has been vacant since May 2015. The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has been demanding the Moon government to name a special inspector.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best foreign language series, best actor at Critics Choice
SEOUL -- The South Korean sensation "Squid Game" has won best non-English language TV series and best actor at this year's Critics Choice Awards.
At the ceremony held by the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time), "Squid Game" was named Best Foreign Language Series and its lead Lee Jung-jae won Best Actor in a Drama Series.
-----------------
With World Cup berth secured, top names still join S. Korea for final 2 qualifiers
SEOUL -- Even with a World Cup spot secured, South Korea will not mess around in their next two qualifying matches, with many of their biggest stars named to the national team Monday.
Head coach Paulo Bento unveiled his 25-man roster for South Korea's final two World Cup qualifiers scheduled for this month.
-----------------
Foreigners stay net sellers of S. Korean stocks for 2nd month in Feb.
SEOUL -- Foreign investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks in February amid growing jitters over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, data showed Monday.
Foreigners offloaded a net 2.58 trillion won (US$2.09 billion) worth of local stocks last month, marking the second straight month of net selling, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
-----------------
(END)