Sherman condemns NK missile launch, reaffirms commitment to denuclearization
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile tests Friday, while reaffirming U.S. commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the state department.
Sherman also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan in a call with her counterparts from the countries -- South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori.
"Deputy Secretary Sherman strongly condemned the DPRK's recent ballistic missile launches, which brazenly violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and were a serious escalation by the DPRK," the state department said in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"She underscored the ironclad U.S. commitment to the defense of our allies, the ROK and Japan," it added.
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
The U.S. said on Thursday that North Korea's two latest missile launches, staged Feb. 27 and March 5 (Seoul time), had involved a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, adding the recalcitrant state may soon conduct a full-fledged ICBM test.
"The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and continued efforts to seek diplomacy with the DPRK," the press release said.
North Korea remains unresponsive to U.S. overtures for dialogue. Pyongyang has avoided denuclearization negotiations since late 2019.
