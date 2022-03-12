U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 Russian entities related to N. Korean missile program
06:15 March 12, 2022
WASHINGTON, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States imposed sanctions on five Russian entities, including two Russian nationals, for aiding North Korea's ballistic missile programs on Friday.
"The DPRK continues to launch ballistic missiles in blatant violation of international law, posing a grave threat to global security," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, was quoted as saying, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
