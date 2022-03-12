Go to Contents
09:15 March 12, 2022

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea set to fire ICBM, escalating tensions with U.S. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President-elect Yoon stresses closer alliance with U.S. (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un threatens ICBM launch; Yoon vows to rebuild Seoul-Washington alliance (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea likely to fire ICBM before S. Korea's new government takes office (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea ready to fire biggest ever ICBM (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Head of Yoon's transition committee likely to be decided next week (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Future of President-elect Yoon Seok-yeol (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon meets with Ahn behind closed doors (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon's transition committee to accept Ahn Cheol-soo's pledges on tech development (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon vows 'U.S. is S. Korea's only ally,' promises to 'develop relationship with China' (Korea Economic Daily)
