Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 March 12, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/06 Sunny 60
Incheon 15/05 Sunny 60
Suwon 19/03 Sunny 60
Cheongju 21/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 20/09 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/-1 Sunny 70
Gangneung 15/07 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 21/11 Sunny 20
Gwangju 23/12 Cloudy 30
Jeju 23/13 Cloudy 20
Daegu 22/09 Sunny 20
Busan 18/11 Cloudy 10
(END)