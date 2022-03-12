President-elect Yoon's chief secretary to meet with Ahn over transition committee
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Chief secretary of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Saturday he will fine-tune the possible formation of the transition committee with People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo, who endorsed Yoon in the presidential election.
Ahn, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, has been mentioned as a favorite to lead the committee following Yoon's win over the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung in Wednesday's election.
Ahn announced his candidacy merger with Yoon about a week before the election, saying the two will cooperate over the constitution of the transition committee and the joint government.
"We will discuss the issue with Ahn today," Yoon's chief secretary Chang Je-won told reporters. "If he accepts (the chairmanship), the formation will advance. If he rejects, then it changes."
Yoon and Ahn held a closed-door meeting Friday.
Chang said he will strive to announce the chairperson of the presidential transition committee Sunday.
Besides Ahn, veteran politicians Kim Byong-joon and Kim Han-gil have been mentioned as possible candidates for the committee chief. Both worked for the People Power Party's election campaign committee.
Meanwhile, Rep. Kim Eun-hye, spokesperson for the president-elect, said in a media briefing Yoon will set up a special task force to promote balanced regional development in the upcoming transition committee, expected to be comprised of seven standing subcommittees.
She said Yoon will start work at his office in downtown Seoul from Monday.
