New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
09:37 March 13, 2022
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 350,000 for the second straight day Sunday as the country is grappling with the fast spread of the omicron variant.
The country reported 350,190 new COVID-19 infections, including 350,157 local cases, raising the total caseload to 6,556,453, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The tally fell from an all-time high of 383,665 on Saturday due largely to less testing on the weekend.
