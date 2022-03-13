Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #omicron variant #pandemic

New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave

09:37 March 13, 2022

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 350,000 for the second straight day Sunday as the country is grappling with the fast spread of the omicron variant.

The country reported 350,190 new COVID-19 infections, including 350,157 local cases, raising the total caseload to 6,556,453, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The tally fell from an all-time high of 383,665 on Saturday due largely to less testing on the weekend.

Citizens wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a testing center in eastern Seoul on March 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK