Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #transition committee

President-elect Yoon set to name chief of transition committee

11:13 March 13, 2022

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is set to announce the chief of his transition committee Sunday, his spokesperson said, amid wide speculation that his candidacy merger partner Ahn Cheol-soo will lead the panel.

Yoon's selection of the chairperson and the vice chairperson of the committee will be announced at a press briefing in the afternoon, expected to be around 2 or 3 p.m., according to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye.

Kim said some other members of the committee will also be announced.

Ahn, who heads the minor People's Party, dropped out of the presidential race at the last minute to support Yoon under a candidacy merger deal, saying he and Yoon will work together in forming the transition committee and the government.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo clap their hands in the main opposition People Power Party's election monitoring room at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 10, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK