(LEAD) Ahn Cheol-soo named chief of transition committee

14:09 March 13, 2022

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol named his candidacy merger partner Ahn Cheol-soo chairman of the transition committee Sunday.

Yoon also tapped his campaign chief, Rep. Kwon Young-se of the People Power Party, as vice chairperson of the committee.

Ahn, who heads the minor People's Party, dropped out of the presidential race at the last minute to support Yoon under a candidacy merger deal, saying he and Yoon will work together in forming the transition committee and the government.

Yoon is set to take office in May.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo clap their hands in the main opposition People Power Party's election monitoring room at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 10, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

