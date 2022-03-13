Go to Contents
Yoon's spokesperson urges N. Korea to return to dialogue

14:16 March 13, 2022

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea should return to the dialogue table for complete denuclearization, a spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Sunday, as Pyongyang accelerates efforts to develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kim Eun-hye, the spokesperson, made the remark during a press briefing, but she declined to discuss details, including what was discussed when national security adviser Suh Hoon briefed Yoon on pending issues a day earlier

"We hope North Korea will come out for dialogue for complete denuclearization," Kim said when asked for comment on North Korea's moves to develop a new ICBM.

South Korea and the United States have recently announced their assessment that Pyongyang's purported satellite tests on Feb. 27 and March 5 were part of efforts to develop a new ICBM system ahead of a possible full-range missile launch.

The North has claimed the launches were for "reconnaissance satellite" development.

Kim Eun-hye, spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, speaks during a press briefing on March 13, 2022. (Yonhap)


