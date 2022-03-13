Moon likely to meet with Yoon this week: officials
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in is likely to meet with his successor-elect Yoon Suk-yeol this week, officials said Sunday.
The two already spoke to each other by phone Thursday after Yoon was elected but have not met face-to-face yet.
Since most presidents have met with their successors within 10 days after the election, Cheong Wa Dae plans to follow the custom, officials said.
If a meeting takes place, the two are expected to discuss various issues, including North Korea and the COVID-19 crisis.
On Saturday, national security adviser Suh Hoon briefed Yoon on pending security issues.
"The National Security Office plans to continue to provide cooperation so as to ensure watertight response to pending diplomatic and security issues during transition," a Cheong Wa Dae official said. "If there is a request from the president-elect, we will continue to arrange for sessions on other areas."
