Military reports 1,873 more COVID-19 cases
18:51 March 13, 2022
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The military said Sunday it added 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 36,687.
Of the new cases, 1,236 came from the Army, 286 from the Air Force, 237 from the Navy, 61 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 27 from the Marine Corps.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff reported six new cases, and the defense ministry reported 20 cases.
Currently, 8,160 military personnel are under treatment.
