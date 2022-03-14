Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Asiana #Japan route

Asiana to resume Incheon-Nagoya route next month

09:04 March 14, 2022

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc. said Monday it will resume flights on the Incheon-Nagoya route next month, one year after its suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting April 1, Asiana plans to provide one flight a week on the Nagoya route, while expanding flights on the routes to Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka from March 27, the company said in a statement.

The move is aimed at preemptively preparing for an increase in travel demand in the post-pandemic era, it said.

The quarantine period recently fell to three days from seven days in Japan for passengers who received a booster shot and travel to Japan from Korea.

This file photo taken Jan. 4, 2022, shows an Asiana plane and several Korean Air planes at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, just west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK