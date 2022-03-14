(LEAD) Yoon vows to abolish civil secretary office
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday he will do away with a Cheong Wa Dae office that has often been accused of secret probes into political opponents and civilians, according to his spokesperson.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with transition team leaders, saying the office of senior secretary for civil affairs has often been used to "control opposition political forces" and to conduct secret investigations into civilians, according to spokesperson Kim Eun-hye.
"I will terminate these practices," Yoon was quoted as saying.
Abolishing the office of civil affairs secretary was one of Yoon's election pledges.
Instead, Yoon is expected to reactivate a special inspector system.
A special inspector in the presidential office is tasked with preventing corruption involving top officials and presidential relatives, but the position was left vacant in the current Moon Jae-in administration.
The position was first introduced in 2014 under the Park Geun-hye administration, but it has been vacant since May 2015. The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has been demanding the Moon government to name a special inspector.
"It is the president-elect's consistent belief that laws and principles must be applied to anyone without exception," Kim said at a press briefing. "The transition committee will discuss related matters and report to the president-elect."
Talk of a need for the special inspector system surfaced during the election campaign, as Yoon faced various corruption allegations surrounding his wife and his in-laws.
Meanwhile, Yoon is also considering not using the term "first lady" in the incoming government and instead using "the wife of the president" or "the spouse of the president," officials said.
