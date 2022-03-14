Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning ahead of U.S. Fed meeting, Ukraine woes
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Monday morning, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week and the deepening Ukraine crisis.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 19.94 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,641.34 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bearish, led by losses in tech firms that are usually more sensitive to borrowing costs, while financial heavyweights advanced.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its policy interest rates in March. Investors are waiting for the Fed's signal for clues about further interest hikes and policy tightening for the rest of the year in its two-day monetary meeting to be held from Tuesday to Wednesday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.28 percent. Internet portal operator Naver lost 0.61 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.96 percent, and giant battery maker LG Energy solution dipped 7.16 percent.
Among gainers, financial large cap KB Financial Group added 0.73 percent, with bank top cap Kakao Bank increasing 1.43 percent. Bio heavyweight Celltrion jumped 6.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,239.35 won to the U.S. dollar, down 7.35 won from the previous session's close.
