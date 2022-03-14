Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Seventeen #The 8 #Chinese single

Seventeen's The 8 to drop individual Chinese single

11:46 March 14, 2022

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The 8, a member of K-pop boy group Seventeen, will release his fourth individual single sung in Chinese this week, his agency said Monday.

The single, "Hai Cheng," will hit online music services across the world at 11 a.m. Friday, Pledis Entertainment said.

It marks the first individual song from the member in about 11 months, after he dropped "Side By Side" in April last year.

The title "Hai Cheng" was named after Haicheng, the singer's hometown in China's central Liaoning province, according to the agency.

This photo provided by Pledis Entertainment on March 14, 2022, shows a promotional poster for "Hai Cheng," an individual Chinese single set to be released by Seventeen's The 8 on March 18. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK