S. Korea ranks 10th on global top-selling product list in 2020
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea had 77 globally top-selling products in 2020, placing 10th in the world, data showed Monday.
The number of South Korea's top-selling goods was up six from a year earlier, and the country retained the No. 10 spot for two years running, according to the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
China had the most items with 1,798, followed by Germany with 668, the United States with 479, Italy with 201 and Japan with 154.
By segment, South Korean-made chemicals (29 products) and nonferrous metal products (20) accounted for 63.7 percent of the country's export items with top global market shares.
Polarizing sheets used in making liquid crystal displays, laser equipment and 15 other products newly made the list of South Korea's globally top-selling items, with 11 goods dropping out of the list.
Of the new entrants, exports of polarizing sheets came to US$2.47 billion in 2020, with overseas shipments of laser equipment amounting to $2.24 billion.
KITA said China outpaced South Korea as the top global seller of memory chips thanks mainly to increased production and exports by foreign-invested firms operating in the world's No. 2 economy.
