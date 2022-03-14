Military reports 1,680 more COVID-19 cases
14:16 March 14, 2022
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The military on Monday reported 1,680 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 38,366.
The new cases included 842 from the Army, 265 from the Navy, 265 from the Air Force, 219 from the Marine Corps and 70 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 17 cases from the ministry, one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 9,180 military personnel are under treatment.
