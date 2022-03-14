K League-leading Ulsan hit by COVID-19 outbreak ahead of continental match
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football league leaders Ulsan Hyundai FC announced Monday they had "multiple" players test positive for the novel coronavirus, affecting their preparations for a continental match scheduled for Tuesday at home.
Without disclosing the exact total, Ulsan said several players had positive results from their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. They underwent tests before facing Port FC of Thailand in a qualifying playoff match for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. The kickoff is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, some 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Including those who had tested positive earlier, Ulsan said they will be missing nearly 10 players in action.
Despite the outbreak, Ulsan said they will still be able to dress a minimum 13 players required for the match to take place.
Ulsan won the 2020 AFC Champions League title. As the K League 1 runners-up in 2021, they fell into the qualifying playoff for this year's competition. The winner in Tuesday's match will be dropped into Group I alongside Kawasaki Frontale, Guangzhou FC and Johor Darul Ta'zim.
Ulsan are currently leading the K League 1 with 13 points from four wins and a draw. They are the only undefeated team so far in 2022.
After Tuesday's playoff match, Ulsan will likely remain undermanned for their next K League contest on Sunday against their regional rivals, Pohang Steelers.
