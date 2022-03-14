Moon calls for national unity after polarizing presidential vote
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for national unity to address challenges facing South Korea after a polarizing presidential vote, saying the most urgent task for now is to heal national divisions.
Moon made the remarks at a meeting with his senior aides, as President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party is stepping up efforts to form a transition committee.
Moon said the March 9 election exposed "many conflicts amid unprecedented fierce competition."
"Above all, this is a time for unity. The most urgent task is to deal with, heal and integrate the divided public sentiment clearly revealed in the election process and result," Moon said.
The election of Yoon, who won a tight election last week by a razor-thin margin of 0.73 percent and had 48.56 percent of the vote, was partly viewed as a referendum for the liberal Moon Jae-in administration.
Moon said his administration will cooperate with Yoon to help the next administration start work without a vacuum in state affairs.
Moon said his administration will continue to make utmost efforts for the stable management of the situation on the Korean Peninsula until his term ends in May, as concerns have risen that North Korea could test-fire a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile at any time.
South Korea and the United States have recently announced their assessment that Pyongyang's purported satellite tests on Feb. 27 and March 5 were part of efforts to develop a new ICBM system ahead of a possible full-range missile launch.
North Korea has claimed the launches were for "reconnaissance satellite" development.
Moon urged the North to "stop actions that heighten the crisis and take the path of dialogue and diplomacy."
Moon also instructed aides to make sure to stabilize medical responses to the pandemic, saying the omicron wave in South Korea has either passed its peak or will soon reach it.
Driven by the highly transmissible variant, South Korea is grappling with the worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the country reported more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day.
