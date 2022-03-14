Seoul stocks down for 2nd day amid rate hike, Ukraine woes
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks retreated for a second straight session Monday, as investors turned risk-averse ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week and the deepening Ukraine crisis. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 15.63 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,645.65 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 629 million shares worth some 11.9 trillion won (US$9 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 617 to 253.
Foreigners sold a net 639 billion won, while institutions bought 5 billion won and retail investors purchased 625 billion won.
Stocks traded bearish, led by losses in tech firms that are usually more sensitive to borrowing costs, while financial heavyweights advanced.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its policy interest rates in March. Investors are waiting for the Fed's signal for clues about further interest hikes and policy tightening for the rest of the year in its two-day monetary meeting to be held Tuesday and Wednesday (U.S. time).
Investors also took to the sidelines over the Ukraine tensions, following reports that Russian missiles hit a military facility in western Ukraine near Poland.
The spreading new coronavirus outbreaks in China also added to the investors' caution.
"The markets seem to be affected by China's strong virus curbs and Russia's request for logistics support from China (over the Ukraine invasion)," KB Securities analyst Park Shin-ae said.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.29 percent to 70,200 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.85 percent to 116,000 won. Internet portal operator Naver closed unchanged from the previous session at 329,000 won.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.66 percent to 164,500 won, and giant battery maker LG Energy solution dipped 7.03 percent to 363,500 won.
Among gainers, KB Financial Group advanced 1.45 percent to 55,800 won, with bank top cap Kakao Bank increasing 1.84 percent to 49,800 won. Bio heavyweight Celltrion jumped 4.34 percent to 180,500 won.
The local currency ended at 1,242.3 won to the U.S. dollar, sharply down 10.3 won from the previous session's close.

