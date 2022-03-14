S. Korea considers relocating temporary embassy in western Ukraine
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering relocating staff from a temporary embassy office in Ukraine as Russia has extended military offenses to the western region of Ukraine, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
The Korean embassy in Ukraine has temporarily moved its operations, from the capital Kviv to Lviv, close to Poland, and two areas in Romania and near its border, to support remaining Korean nationals in the war-ravaged country.
The ministry said that it has been considering whether to relocate two staff in the office in Lviv following Russia's attacks near the region over the weekend and that it will decide the timing "depending on the situation."
Russian forces fired missiles at a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing dozens and wounding more than 100 people, according to the Ukrainian military.
A total 28 Korean nationals remained in Ukraine as of Friday, according to the ministry.
