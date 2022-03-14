Daewoo Shipbuilding aims to win $8.9 bln orders this year
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Monday it aims to win US$8.9 billion worth of orders this year on high-end ship deals.
The annual order target is up 15 percent from last year's target of $7.7 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In 2021, the world's fourth-biggest shipbuilder by order backlog achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders helped by increased demand for valued-added ships, such as liquefied natural gas and container ships.
The company targets 6.62 trillion won in sales this year, up 47 percent from 4.49 trillion won a year earlier.
It has obtained $2.72 billion orders so far this year, already achieving 31 percent of the annual order target.
(END)