Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon to remove position of civil affairs secretary, recommence operation of special inspector (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon to remove position of civil affairs secretary to end 'secret probe' practices (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says no politicians for justice, interior minister positions (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon to remove position of civil affairs secretary to end 'doxxing' practices (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon to abolish civil affairs, lay out reform drive against inspection agency (Segye Times)
-- Yoon to abolish civil affairs office to end vicious cycle of political retaliation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon to remove position of civil affairs secretary (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's Cheong Wa Dae will abolish civil affairs office (Hankyoreh)
-- Civil affairs office to be abolished as Cheong Wa Dae's reform measure (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon's transition team requests no appointment by Moon gov't be made at state firms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon to abolish civil affairs office to reform Cheong Wa Dae (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon reaches across the aisle (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to vaccinate children under 11 from end of March (Korea Herald)
-- Afghan children find it hard to adapt to life in Ulsan (Korea Times)
