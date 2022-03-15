Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon to remove position of civil affairs secretary, recommence operation of special inspector (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says no politicians for justice, interior minister positions (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon's transition team requests no appointment by Moon gov't be made at state firms (Maeil Business Newspaper)

