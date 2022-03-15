Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:54 March 15, 2022

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon to remove position of civil affairs secretary, recommence operation of special inspector (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon to remove position of civil affairs secretary to end 'secret probe' practices (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says no politicians for justice, interior minister positions (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon to remove position of civil affairs secretary to end 'doxxing' practices (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon to abolish civil affairs, lay out reform drive against inspection agency (Segye Times)
-- Yoon to abolish civil affairs office to end vicious cycle of political retaliation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon to remove position of civil affairs secretary (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's Cheong Wa Dae will abolish civil affairs office (Hankyoreh)
-- Civil affairs office to be abolished as Cheong Wa Dae's reform measure (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon's transition team requests no appointment by Moon gov't be made at state firms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon to abolish civil affairs office to reform Cheong Wa Dae (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon reaches across the aisle (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to vaccinate children under 11 from end of March (Korea Herald)
-- Afghan children find it hard to adapt to life in Ulsan (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK