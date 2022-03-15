(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 15)

What's worrisome is the fact that President-elect Yoon has now vowed to shut down the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family as he promised to address reverse discrimination against men, especially those in their 20s and 30s. Yoon may face a public backlash if he seeks to implement controversial policy proposals unilaterally without building a national consensus. In that case, the nation will be sharply divided over many sensitive issues, making it difficult to bring the people together. Furthermore, his administration could stand little chance of getting approval for his plan to reorganize government ministries and agencies from the DPK-controlled National Assembly. That's why he should respect the different voices of the people and make strenuous efforts to get bipartisan support for his policies.

(END)