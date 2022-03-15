(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 15)

Yoon may have learned lessons from the downfall of Chu Kuk, the first senior secretary for civil affairs in the Moon Jae-in administration. After wielding his massive power, Cho even triggered disobedience from one of his aides. The office only helped fuel confusion with its high-handedness over investigations by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in the process of balancing investigative rights between the prosecution and the police, for instance. If the office disappears, a special inspection unit inside the office will vanish. The inspection unit, in particular, was suspected of getting involved in many cases to help achieve what the president wanted. Such a shameful legacy must end.