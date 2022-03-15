Yoon to use one-on-one meeting with Moon to ask for pardon for ex-President Lee
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will ask for a special pardon for imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak when he holds a one-on-one meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.
Yoon has long thought Lee should be pardoned, spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said.
"We hope this meeting will serve as a chance for national unity and reconciliation," she said.
Wednesday's meeting will take place only between Moon and Yoon with no aides in attendance, she said.
The two are expected to discuss a range of issues, including the presidential transition, coronavirus responses and North Korea's likely long-range missile test, during the meeting, which will be their first since June 2020, when Yoon was prosecutor general.
Lee is serving a 17-year prison term for embezzlement and bribery.
