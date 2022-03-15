Go to Contents
Recommended #Ethiopia #travel advisory

S. Korea lowers travel alert level for some of Ethiopia

11:14 March 15, 2022

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has eased a travel alert for its nationals on some regions of Ethiopia on Tuesday, as the civil war in the African nation has subsided in recent weeks.

The Level 3 alert, which was placed on all parts of Ethiopia, was lowered to the special advisory against overseas travels on the capital city of Addis Ababa and other provinces in the southwestern region, with the rest of the African nation still under Level 3, the second highest under the four-tier system, in accordance with the measure taken in November last year, according to the foreign ministry.

This image provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 15, 2022, shows the change from left to right in South Korea's travel alert for Ethiopia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

