K-pop rookie Ive to drop second single next month

13:44 March 15, 2022

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- New girl group Ive will release its second single album "Love Dive" on April 5, the group's agency Starship Entertainment said Tuesday.

The K-pop agency posted a teaser image about the upcoming record on social media.

It will mark the first release from the six-piece group since its debut single "Eleven" last December.

"Eleven" became an instant hit with K-pop fans at home and abroad, topping various domestic music charts and made it onto music charts across the world, including Billboard, Spotify and China's QQ Music.

This file photo provided by Starship Entertainment shows K-pop girl group Ive. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

