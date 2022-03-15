K-pop rookie Ive to drop second single next month
13:44 March 15, 2022
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- New girl group Ive will release its second single album "Love Dive" on April 5, the group's agency Starship Entertainment said Tuesday.
The K-pop agency posted a teaser image about the upcoming record on social media.
It will mark the first release from the six-piece group since its debut single "Eleven" last December.
"Eleven" became an instant hit with K-pop fans at home and abroad, topping various domestic music charts and made it onto music charts across the world, including Billboard, Spotify and China's QQ Music.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword