Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) Yoon travels to wildfire-hit region, vows support for recovery
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol traveled to the eastern coastal county of Uljin on Tuesday where he met with people displaced by a massive wildfire and promised support for a quick recovery from the damage.
Yoon flew by helicopter to Uljin, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in his second trip to the county after the first on March 4 when the wildfire broke out. Uljin was one of the regions hit hardest by the wildfire, which was put out nine days after it started.
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 4th day amid omicron spread
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 300,000 for four straight days Tuesday as the country battles through the worst virus wave yet, sparked by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country added 362,338 new COVID-19 infections, mostly locally transmitted, putting the total caseload at 7,228,550, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
U.S. Forces Korea beefs up air defense exercise to counter N.K. missile threats
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has reinforced its air defense exercise in the wake of recent North Korean missile launches, its officials said Tuesday, highlighting its security commitment to defend South Korea "against any threat and adversary."
Armed with Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptors, the USFK's 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade recently increased the "intensity" of its readiness certification exercise, they said.
Defense ministry compound in Yongsan emerges as new venue for Yoon's presidential office
SEOUL -- The defense ministry compound in Yongsan, central Seoul, has emerged as a new candidate to host the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol government's presidential office, officials close to the president-elect said Tuesday.
Yoon is pushing for the dismantling of Cheong Wa Dae, a secluded compound of the current presidential office and residence, and its relocation to the Seoul Government Complex in Gwanghwamun Square at the heart of the capital in accordance with his campaign pledges to depart from imperial presidency and better communicate with people and the press.
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
SEOUL -- The U.S. military flew another major intelligence-collecting aircraft over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, as Seoul and Washington were on the alert for a possible long-range rocket test by North Korea, according to a flight-tracking service.
The RC-135S Cobra Ball spy aircraft, based in Japan, made a sortie around the peninsula, Flightradar24 showed a day after the U.S. sent an RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane here apparently in order to monitor North Korean military activities.
(2nd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a one-on-one lunch meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday with no aides in attendance for a "heart-to-heart" discussion, his spokesperson said.
Yoon plans to use the meeting to ask for a special pardon for imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak, spokesperson Kim Eun-hye told reporters during a press briefing. Lee has been serving a 17-year prison term for embezzlement and bribery.
(2nd LD) Korean Air suspends routes to Russia until end of April
SEOUL -- South Korean national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. said Tuesday it will suspend routes to Russia until the end of April due to safety concerns involving Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Korean Air will temporarily halt the operation of passenger jets to Moscow and Vladivostok, and cargo planes that are bound for Europe via Moscow until the end of next month, the company said in a statement.
Pianist Lim Dong-hyek reflects on his 20-yr career through Schubert
SEOUL -- Award-winning pianist Lim Dong-hyek said Tuesday that his new album on Schubert's last two Sonata pieces reflects his 20-year career as a classical musician with maturity.
His sixth album, titled "Schubert: Piano Sonatas," was released last Thursday, with his recitals to be held in six cities including Seoul, by June.
