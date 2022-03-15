(LEAD) Yoon to send special envoys to U.S., EU
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has decided to send special envoys to the United States and the European Union (EU) before he takes office in May, but is undecided on China, Japan and Russia, a senior official close to Yoon said Tuesday.
Yoon's predecessors, including President Moon Jae-in, sent special envoys to the U.S., China, Japan and Russia, or at least to the U.S. and China, before taking office.
"It means special envoys should be sent for real policy discussions, not for show," the official said.
The envoys are expected to be sent in early or mid-April.
Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party will likely lead the delegation to the U.S. while the envoy to the EU has not been selected yet, the official said.
Park, a three-term lawmaker who worked briefly at the foreign ministry after passing the foreign service exam, has served in various capacities for friendly relations between lawmakers from South Korea and the U.S.
In 2008, Park visited the U.S. and met then-Senator Joe Biden.
"I will discuss the tasks necessary to maintain close bilateral relations and develop them further based on the new government's vision for South Korea-U.S. relations," the lawmaker said of his possible visit to the U.S. in a phone call with Yonhap News Agency.
The decision to send an envoy to the EU also draws attention.
"The EU has a consensus of values with us," the official said, adding that Yoon decided to send an envoy to the EU as he wants to step up cooperation in the fields of economy, security, advanced technologies and human rights.
Yoon may decide not to send a special envoy to Russia before his inauguration because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the official.
A decision has also not been made regarding China and Japan because there are a lot of issues to coordinate with the countries, the official said.
