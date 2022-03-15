(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details; ADDS photo)
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. military conducted a carrier-based air demonstration in the Yellow Sea Tuesday to show its "resolve and commitment" to regional allies in the wake of recent North Korean missile launches.
The demonstration was conducted in international airspace by 4th and 5th generation aircraft, including F-35C stealth fighter, from the USS Abraham Lincoln, along with regionally-based U.S. Air Force aircraft, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet based in Yokosuka, Japan.
The show of force appears to be a warning to Pyongyang which has shown signs of preparation for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test as early as this week under the disguise of a satellite development project.
Pyongyang conducted what it claimed to be "reconnaissance satellite" development tests, on Feb. 27 and March 5, which Seoul and Washington have criticized as ICBM system tests.
"We have made clear our growing concern over the significant increase in DPRK's missile testing, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the United States and our allies," the U.S. Navy unit said in a release on its website.
"We remain in close coordination with our allies and partners to address the threats posed by the DPRK. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan remains ironclad," it added.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)