Undermanned Ulsan win AFC Champions League playoff match

Making his professional debut, a 19-year-old midfielder Choi Gi-yun opened the scoring for Ulsan in the 13th minute against the Thai outfit in their playoff match at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. Um Won-sang, who replaced Choi in the second half, doubled the lead in the 83rd minute. Leonardo, who set up Um's goal, got in on the act by converting a penalty five minutes later to round out the scoring.

