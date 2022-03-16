Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Transition team considers moving presidential office to Yongsan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon to send special envoy to U.S. (Kookmin Daily)
-- President-elect to hold luncheon meeting with President Moon today (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea seen preparing for imminent ICBM test (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Daily COVID-19 infections near 500,000 (Segye Times)
-- Yoon says to speed up Shin-Hanul No. 3, No. 4 reactors (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon to send special envoys to U.S., EU (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon to ask Moon to grant pardon for ex-President Lee (Hankyoreh)
-- Daily COVID-19 infections expected to reach 500,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Defense ministry in Yongsan emerges as presidential office (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Daily COVID-19 infections near 500,000 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon goes hunting for new home for presidential office (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Omicron's BA.2 subvariant rising to dominance in Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Yoon to meet to discuss tricky issues (Korea Times)
