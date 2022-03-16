(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 16)

Ahn's appointment came as no surprise, as he had dropped out of the presidential race at the last minute to declare his support for Yoon. Other key committee members include Rep. Kwon Young-se as vice chairman of the committee, former Jeju Island Gov. Won Hee-ryong as the chief of a planning division, former head of the Democratic Party of Korea Kim Han-gil as the head of the national unity committee and Kim Byong-joon, former interim head of the Liberty Korea Party, a predecessor of Yoon's People Power Party, as the chief of the committee on balanced development.