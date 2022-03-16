(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 16)

Abolishing the office is part of Yoon's campaign commitment to restrict the "unlimited" presidential authority and prevent the abuse of power by the head of state. It demonstrates the President-elect's strong determination to do away with the bad legacies of the emperor-like president as seen in his predecessors including former President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached and ousted for corruption and influence-peddling. We welcome such a move as it is designed to fulfill Yoon's pledge to restore fairness, justice, rule of law and democracy.