Recommended #Moon Jae-in #Yoon Suk-yeol

Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to unfinished working-level consultation

08:16 March 16, 2022

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- A planned meeting between President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has been called off as working-level, pre-meeting discussions have not been completed yet, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon and Yoon had been scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting Wednesday, marking their first encounter since Yoon won the election last week.

The two sides will reschedule the meeting, officials said.
