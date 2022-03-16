Provisional Asian Games baseball roster to be announced in April

The national baseball teams at the past two major competitions faced some heavy criticism for a perceived lack of transparency in player selection and subpar performance on the field. After winning the 2018 Asian Games gold medal, Sun Dong-yol resigned as manager while under fire for apparently picking some players just to get them exempt from mandatory military service. Kim Kyung-moon's South Korea finished a disappointing fourth out of six teams at the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year, and Kim was not retained afterward.