Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Bioscience #COVID-19

SK Bioscience submits application for COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Britain

09:57 March 16, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker SK Bioscience Co. said Wednesday it has submitted an application for an emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Britain.

SK Bioscience said it has submitted the application for marketing authorization of GBP510 through an expedited rolling review to Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

This photo provided by SK Bioscience Co. shows its vaccine manufacturing plant in Andong, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The rolling review is a new system for marketing authorization applications by the MHRA and is intended to streamline the development of new medicine.

GBP510, under development by an affiliate of South Korea's family-controlled conglomerate SK Group, is the country's first homegrown vaccine candidate to enter the last phase of its clinical trial.

SK Bioscience said it aims to produce an interim result of its GBP510 trials in the first quarter of the year and seek emergency approval from South Korea's drug authorities in the first half of 2022.

SK Bioscience also aims to seek marketing authorization from European drug authorities in the first half as well.

The company also eyes commercialization of GBP510 through the World Health Organization's global vaccine COVAX Facility project after receiving a vaccine prequalification from WHO by the end of the year.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK