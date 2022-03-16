Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ICAO #IMO #NK missile launches

U.N. aviation agency voices concern over recent N.K missile launches

10:39 March 16, 2022

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expressed concern Wednesday about North Korea's continued missile launches, stressing the move poses a "serious risk" to international civil aviation.

The Montreal-based U.N. agency's governing body reiterated its concern over the North's recent "unannounced missiles launches which pose a serious risk to international civil aviation," according to a statement posted on its website.

"As an ICAO Member State, the DPRK is expected to notify adjacent countries of any activity or incident arising from its territory which may pose risks to nearby civil aviation routes or operations," it added, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Earlier in the day, the North fired an unidentified projectile, but the launch seems to have ended in a failure, South Korea's military announced.

Pyongyang conducted what it claimed to be "reconnaissance satellite" development tests on Feb. 27 and March 5, which Seoul and Washington have labeled as intercontinental ballistic missile system tests.

In this file photo, a news report on North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Feb. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK