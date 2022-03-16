Yoon names 2 special assistants for policy, 1 for political affairs
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday named two special assistants for policy and one for political affairs, his spokesperson said.
Kang Seog-hoon, a professor of economics at Sungshin Women's University, was appointed policy assistant, along with Kim Hyun-sook, an economics professor at Soongsil University.
Jang Sung-min, head of the World and the Northeast Asia Peace Forum, was named special assistant for political affairs.
"(Kang and Kim) have provided in-depth policy assistance across all areas, including economic, social and welfare issues, since President-elect Yoon was a candidate in the primaries," Kim Eun-hye, the spokesperson, said in a statement.
On Jang, she noted the former lawmaker was highly critical of Yoon during the primaries and was even asked by their People Power Party to refrain from attacking his fellow candidate.
"Following (Jang's) elimination from the primaries, the president-elect asked special adviser Jang Sung-min to tell him the hard truths and is said to have heard unfiltered advice from him and communicated during the presidential campaign," she said.
Kang served as senior presidential secretary for economic affairs during the previous conservative administration of President Park Geun-hye, while Kim served as senior presidential secretary for employment and welfare under the same administration.
Yoon also appointed seven special advisers, including former Industry Minister Yoon Jin-shik and former Chancellor of Hankyong National University Yim Tae-hee.
All seven helped Yoon during the campaign and will be asked to advise him on the running of state affairs after he takes office on May 10, the spokesperson said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)