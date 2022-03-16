Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea seems to have failed in projectile launch: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday fired an unidentified projectile, but the launch appears to have failed soon after liftoff, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North launched the projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 9:30 a.m. It did not elaborate further, only saying an additional analysis is needed.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to unfinished working-level consultation
SEOUL -- A planned meeting between President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has been called off as working-level, pre-meeting discussions have not been completed yet, both sides said.
Moon and Yoon had been scheduled to hold a one-on-one lunch at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday in their first meeting since Yoon won the election last week, though the two spoke by phone a day after the election.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit yet another somber milestone of more than 400,000 on Wednesday, driven by the dominant omicron variant spreading at an overwhelming speed.
The country added 400,741 new daily COVID-19 infections, mostly locally transmitted, raising the total caseload to 7,629,275, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) No. of employed people rises over 1 mln for 2nd month in Feb. on low base effect
SEOUL -- The number of employed people in South Korea increased by more than 1 million on-year for the second straight month in February due to a low base effect and the economic recovery, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 27.4 million last month, up 1.04 million from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Human rights watchdog calls for legalization of tattooing by non-medical workers
SEOUL -- The National Human Rights Commission recommended Wednesday that the National Assembly swiftly handle legislative bills allowing non-medical workers to perform tattoo services.
The current law criminalizing tattooing by non-medical practitioners falls far short of the reality where most tattoos are being provided by those who are not medical doctors, the rights watchdog said in its opinion delivered to the National Assembly speaker.
-----------------
'Zero chance' Yoon will move into Cheong Wa Dae: spokesperson
SEOUL -- A spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday there is "zero chance" Yoon will move into Cheong Wa Dae and the transition team will continue to look at alternative sites, including the defense ministry compound in Yongsan.
Yoon pledged during the presidential campaign that if elected, he would set up his office in the Seoul government complex in Gwanghwamun and open the Cheong Wa Dae compound to the public.
-----------------
PM to visit Turkey, Qatar this week
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will visit Turkey and Qatar later this week to discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic ties and expand economic cooperation, his office said Wednesday.
Kim will be in Turkey from Thursday to Saturday during which he will attend the opening ceremony of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge following an invitation from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
(END)