Key election watchdog official offers to resign over lapses in early voting
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- A key official at the National Election Commission (NEC) offered to resign Wednesday to take responsibility for mishandling ballots of COVID-19 patients and other blunders during early voting for last week's presidential election, NEC officials said.
In an e-mail sent to NEC employees, Secretary-General Kim Se-hwan made the resignation public and expressed a deep apology for the blunders in early voting.
"As secretary-general, I deeply apologize for the poor management of the early voting," Kim said in the e-mail.
The NEC came under fire following revelations virus patients and people under self-isolation were not allowed to put their votes into ballot boxes, and election officials instead collected them in plastic bags and other unofficial containers during early voting on May 5.
The practice sparked suspicions of election rigging, though the NEC has flatly rejected such claims.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)