Military reports 2,213 more COVID-19 cases
14:12 March 16, 2022
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The military on Wednesday reported 2,213 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 42,856.
The new cases included 1,222 from the Army, 336 from the Air Force, 264 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 188 from the Marine Corps and 168 from the Navy.
There were also 22 cases from the ministry, seven cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and six from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 11,416 military personnel are under treatment.
