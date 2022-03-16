Moon, Grand Duke of Luxembourg express hope for deeper ties
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg exchanged letters on Wednesday to mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and expressed hope for deeper ties, Moon's spokesperson said.
In his letter, Moon recalled that Luxembourg helped South Korea in its time of need and fought alongside the country during the 1950-53 Korean War.
"We will forever remember Luxembourg's support and sacrifice," he wrote, according to spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
"On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, I hope the mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations will increase further and cooperation will deepen," he added.
The grand duke offered his congratulations on the anniversary and expressed hope the two countries' partnership will increase further and contribute to strengthening their shared values of world peace and democracy, Park said.
