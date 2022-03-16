Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #Luxembourg

Moon, Grand Duke of Luxembourg express hope for deeper ties

15:15 March 16, 2022

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg exchanged letters on Wednesday to mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and expressed hope for deeper ties, Moon's spokesperson said.

In his letter, Moon recalled that Luxembourg helped South Korea in its time of need and fought alongside the country during the 1950-53 Korean War.

"We will forever remember Luxembourg's support and sacrifice," he wrote, according to spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

"On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, I hope the mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations will increase further and cooperation will deepen," he added.

The grand duke offered his congratulations on the anniversary and expressed hope the two countries' partnership will increase further and contribute to strengthening their shared values of world peace and democracy, Park said.

President Moon Jae-in holds a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential office in Seoul on March 14, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK