Police, fire authorities probe possible ignition site of devastating east coast wildfire

15:28 March 16, 2022

ULJIN, South Korea, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Police and fire officials conducted a probe Wednesday at an east coast mountain site believed to be the ignition point of a recent major wildfire.

The wildfire, which started in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 4, became the country's most devastating on record as it spread to nearby areas in the eastern province of Gangwon, wiping out 643 facilities and scorching an estimated 20,923 hectares of woodland.

Officials from the police, the National Forensic Service and the Korea Forest Service (KFS) conducted a joint probe at the purported ignition site, taking photos and collecting various evidence.

Police and fire officials conduct a joint probe on March 16, 2022, at a east coast mountain site in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, believed to be the ignition point of a recent wildfire reported as the most devastating of its kind on record in South Korea. (Yonhap)

Authorities believe the blaze may have started due to a cigarette butt thrown from a passing vehicle, as the fire was kindled near a road, according to CCTV footage.

The KFS and police have identified the owners of four vehicles that passed through the area close to the time when the fire broke and also obtained black boxes from the vehicles in question. Officials said they plan to further the investigation based on the collected evidence and results of their forensic analysis.

