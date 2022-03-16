Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Yoon names 2 special assistants for policy, 1 for political affairs
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday named two special assistants for policy and one for political affairs, his spokesperson said.
Kang Seog-hoon, a professor of economics at Sungshin Women's University, was appointed policy assistant, along with Kim Hyun-sook, an economics professor at Soongsil University.
-----------------
U.S. condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's latest missile launch while confirming the North has fired a ballistic missile.
"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State told Yonhap News Agency in an email.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile Wednesday, but the launch appears to have ended in a failure, South Korea's military said.
The North shot the projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 9:30 a.m., according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). It did not elaborate further, only saying an additional analysis is needed.
-----------------
Ex-President Park to be discharged from hospital no later than this month
SEOUL -- Former President Park Geun-hye is expected to be discharged from the hospital no later than this month, her aides said Wednesday, as she prepares to move into a new residence in her hometown of Daegu.
Park has been staying in a hospital in Seoul for treatment even after she was set free under the presidential pardon in December.
-----------------
Police, fire authorities probe possible ignition site of devastating east coast wildfire
ULJIN, South Korea -- Police and fire officials conducted a probe Wednesday at an east coast mountain site believed to be the ignition point of a recent major wildfire.
The wildfire, which started in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 4, became the country's most devastating on record as it spread to nearby areas in the eastern province of Gangwon, wiping out 643 facilities and scorching an estimated 20,923 hectares of woodland.
-----------------
(LEAD) M&A deals in offing, more support for Ukraine to be considered: Samsung's top exec
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. is reviewing acquisition opportunities in various sectors, its top executive said Wednesday, as the tech giant seeks to expand its business and find a new growth engine.
"While it is hard to tell you when, due to uncertainties at home and abroad, we are looking at any target if it could help the company's sustainable growth and improve shareholders' value," Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee said during an annual shareholders meeting in Suwon, south of Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai to produce IONIQ 5 in Indonesia plant
SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will produce the IONIQ 5 all-electric model in its first manufacturing plant in Southeast Asia.
Hyundai Motor completed the 150,000 unit-a-year plant in the Deltamas industrial complex near Cikarang, 40 kilometers east of Jakarta, in December.
-----------------
Key election watchdog official offers to resign over lapses in early voting
SEOUL -- A key official at the National Election Commission (NEC) offered to resign Wednesday to take responsibility for mishandling ballots of COVID-19 patients and other blunders during early voting for last week's presidential election, NEC officials said.
In an e-mail sent to NEC employees, Secretary-General Kim Se-hwan made the resignation public and expressed a deep apology for the blunders in early voting.
(END)