Recommended #battery makers #InterBattery 2022

S. Korean battery makers to present latest technologies, future visions at Seoul exhibition

08:42 March 17, 2022

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean battery makers were to showcase their latest technologies and visions for future growth during an international battery exhibition in Seoul this week, the companies said Thursday.

SK On Co., LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Samsung SDI Co. were among some 250 battery and battery parts manufacturers and automotive companies around the globe participating in the three-day InterBattery 2022, taking place in the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) through Saturday.

The InterBattery exhibition, first launched in 2013, is an annual business event showcasing various new products and technologies related to the battery industry. This year's session is co-hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Battery Industry Association.

This photo, provided by SK On Co. on March 16, 2022, shows the front view of its booth for the InterBattery 2022 exhibition at COEX slated for March 17-19. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

During the show, SK On, a newcomer as a separate entity after its split-off from SK Innovation Co., will introduce its latest high-nickel lithium-ion battery, known as the NCM9, and its premium Z-folding technology for separators, the company said in a release.

SK On also will showcase its high-quality cathode materials, a key battery component, followed by the S-Pack technology designed to block heat from spreading to the battery pack from cells in the event of a fire, it said.

Various electric vehicles by SK On's auto partners, including Ferrari's plug-in hybrid model of the SF90 Stradale sports car, and others by Hyundai Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz, will be on display.

This image, provided by LG Energy Solution Ltd. on March 15, 2022, shows its booth for the InterBattery 2022 exhibition to be held at COEX in Seoul from March 17-19. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

LG Energy Solution Ltd., the world's second-largest battery maker, will introduce a variety of products, ranging from EVs, ICT devices and energy storage systems to e-scooters that run on its battery system.

Its signature Gen5 battery that will be installed in new BMW vehicles, and the road maps for the next-generation Gen6, solid-state battery and cobalt-free battery will be presented.

Its exhibits on solid-state batteries will include a light lithium-sulfur battery known for its high energy density and enhanced sustainability, the company said.

Samsung SDI will also unveil its newly launched PRiMX battery brand that touts superior technology and quality. It will show its product lineups for PRiMX-powered power tools, energy storage systems, and mobility and artificial intelligence (AI) robots.

This image, provided by Samsung SDI Co. on March 16, 2022, shows its booth for the InterBattery 2022 exhibition at COEX in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

